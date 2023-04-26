UK House of Commons backs controversial migration bill

LONDON -- British lawmakers on Wednesday approved a sweeping bill that will dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the U.K., despite critics’ allegations that it breaks international law. Members of the House of Commons voted by 289 to 230 to back the Illegal Migration Bill, which…



