Angelina Jolie, Reginald Hudlin Among White House State Dinner Guests

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a joint press conference at the White House. Angelina Jolie, Reginald Hudlin and Chip and Joanna Gaines are among the boldfaced names on the guest list for tonight’s White House State Dinner for South Korea’s President Yoon Suk…



#yoonsukyeol #angelinajolie #reginaldhudlin #joannagaines #southkoreas #yoon #northkorea #maddoxjoliepitt #bidenwhitehouse #hudlin