Meta Platforms Inc posted its first sales increase in nearly a year on Wednesday and forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations, as digital advertisers return to familiar platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ: ) and Instagram amid growing economic worries. Shares of the Facebook-parent…



#metaplatformsinc #meta #google #markzuckerberg #debraahowilliamson #tiktok #appleinc #refinitiv #realitylabs