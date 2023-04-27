Ex-San Francisco Official Accused Of Attacking Homeless People Before He Was Assaulted

Former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani is facing accusations he was behind a series of attacks on homeless people, after a lawyer for a man accused of beating him reportedly said in court Wednesday she’d uncovered evidence suggesting Carmignani might have attacked homeless people…



#doncarmignani #carmignani #marinadistrict #garretdoty #kleighhathaway #kpixtv #sanfranciscos #boblee #nimamomeni