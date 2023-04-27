Massive Capital Flight From US Banks Is ‘Extremely Concerning’, Hurts Main Street: Senator Ted Cruz
Published
Texas senator Ted Cruz says the amount of capital fleeing US banks is particularly concerning and could signal pain for everyday Americans. Cruz says capital is leaving the smaller financial institutions in favor of the larger banks, creating a consolidation of wealth within the most dominant…
#tedcruz #bloombergcruz #siliconvalleybank #mainstreet #thiswhitehouse #ohio #jimjordan #marydaly #svb #sffed