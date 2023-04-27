China has widened its already sweeping counter-espionage law. Experts say foreign businesses should be worried

China has broadened the scope of its already sweeping counter-espionage law in a move that analysts warn could create further legal risks or uncertainty for foreign companies, journalists and academics. The changes expand the definition of espionage from covering state secrets and intelligence to…



