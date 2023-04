Diego Mendoza Apr 27, 2023, 4:35am EDTEast Asia Ya Ya the giant panda at Memphis Zoo returns to China after 20 years REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht The News Ya Ya, the giant panda who spent 20 years at Memphis Zoo, has returned home to China. The 22-year-old panda, who had been on loan from China to…



#diegomendozaapr #yaya #memphiszoo #karenpulferfocht #chinadaily #lele #mfa #maoning #beijing #muslim