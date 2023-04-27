Viacom18-JioCinema to be New India Home for HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. Content

Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 have revealed a multi-year agreement making JioCinema India’s new streaming home for HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content from May. The WBD content had previously been carried on the Disney-owned Star TV platform. But the deal with Star expired at the end…



