Rail strikes: train drivers’ union names three more dates in May and June

Train drivers’ union Aslef has announced three more days of rail strikes in May and June, dashing hopes that the long running dispute could be coming to an end. Drivers at England’s government-contracted train operating companies will stage three separate 24-hour strikes after the union rejected…



#scotland #wales #facup #manchester #wembley #avantiwestcoast #chilternrailways #crosscountry #eastmidlandsrailway #greatwesternrailway