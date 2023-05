Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs has advised investors to buy energy and mining stocks, saying the two sectors are positioned to benefit from economic growth in China. GS’ commodities strategist has forecast that Brent and WTI crude oil will climb 23% and trade near $100 and $95 per…



#goldmansachs #brent #goldman #usgoldman #neutral #federalreserve #russian #ukraine #bigtech #basicmaterials