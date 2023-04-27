Putin fires "Butcher of Mariupol" Russian general, Mikhail Mizintsev

The Russian commander known as "the Butcher of Mariupol" has been removed from his position, according to a Russian war correspondent. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev has garnered a reputation for ruthless brutality in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He is particularly associated with…



#russian #butcherofmariupol #mikhailmizintsev #ukraine #mariupol #moscow #telegram #alexandersladkov #izvestia #alexeikuzmenkov