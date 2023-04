Eli Lilly & Co.’s drug Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes helped people who are also overweight or obese lose up to 15.7% of their body weight, in a new study that could pave the way for Lilly to promote the drug as a weight-loss treatment. Indianapolis-based Lilly said that with the new data, it will…



