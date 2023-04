In early February, Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in northern Alberta started fielding calls from community members after the provincial regulator revealed toxic waste water had been leaking for months from a tailings pond at Imperial Oil’s IMO-T Kearl oil sands mine.…



#allanadam #alberta #imperialoils #kearl #imperial #exxonmobil #bradcorson #ottawa #firstnations #suncorenergy