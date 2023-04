R magic is not working. With less than three weeks until the elections, Turkey’s populist leader has made up little ground against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the main opposition alliance, in the presidential race. (Parliament will also be up for grabs.) Most polls give Mr Kilicdaroglu an…



#turkey #kemalkilicdaroglu #parliament #finland #western #erdogan #kurdish #syria #cyprus #greece