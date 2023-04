Mark Zuckerberg told the world in Oct. 2021 that he was rebranding Facebook to Meta as the company pushes toward the metaverse. Meta shares gained more than 14% in premarket trading Thursday, as analysts and investors digested positive guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter and an unexpected…



#markzuckerberg #meta #susanli #briannowak #jpmorgan #douganmuth #jonathanvanian #michaelbloom