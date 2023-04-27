TotalEnergies accepts offer to sell Canadian oil sands operations to Suncor for US$4.1-billion

Energy major TotalEnergies TTE-N said on Thursday it had accepted an offer to sell its carbon-heavy Canadian oil sands operations to Suncor Energy SU-T for $4.1-billion, with potential additional payments of up to $450-million. The company initially planned to spin off the business but said the…



#totalenergiestten #suncorenergy #suncor #totalenergies #western #moscow #ukraine #russian #oman #norway