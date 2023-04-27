Stagflation Risks In Focus As U.S. Economy Slows, But Inflation Stays High

Stagflation Risks In Focus As U.S. Economy Slows, But Inflation Stays High

Upworthy

Published

Consumption powered nearly all of the economy's first quarter growth. But it comes with a price. Consumer spending powered U.S. economic growth over the first three months of the year, data from the Commerce Department indicated Thursday, even as companies slowed production and accelerated job…

#commercedepartment #nathanielcasey #evelynpartners #facebookliftsmeta #amazon #intelearnings #pce #federalreserve #marcusbrookes #cio

Full Article