Why is remote work a major sticking point in PSAC negotiations? What you need to know

PSAC represents more than 155,000 federal public servants, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers who are represented by the Union of Taxation Employees, a unit of the larger union. Before April 19, when a majority of those workers went on strike, federal employees had been working without…



#canadarevenueagency #ottawa #treasuryboard #monafortier #psac #chrisaylward #barbcouperus #canadians #pandora #suniljohal