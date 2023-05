A veterinary student went viral on social media after sharing a few simple ways to improve your dog's meals, and viewers all over the internet loved her ideas. Her viral video was shared on TikTok earlier in March, under the username Misszoolittle. In it, Charlotte explains how to improve your…



#charlotte #greek #leasamoltke #solidgold #aafco #nrc #tiktok #kiandnoodle #mikecooke997