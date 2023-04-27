‘The Crown’: First Look at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Romance in Season 6

Two of the most notorious modern royals are ready to make their television debut. Netflix has released the first official images of Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as college-age Prince William and Kate Middleton in “The Crown.” The duo are set to make their debuts in the show’s sixth and final season,…



#netflix #edmcvey #megbellamy #katemiddleton #crown #ascrown #princewilliam #university #standrews #berkshire