Jerry Springer, Controversial and Iconic Talk Show Host, Dies At 79

Jerry Springer, Controversial and Iconic Talk Show Host, Dies At 79

Upworthy

Published

Jerry Springer, host of the The Jerry Springer Show, has died at age 79. According to Jene Galvin, a family friend and executive producer of Springer's podcast, Springer died peacefully on Thursday at his home in Chicago after a brief illness. “Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the…

#jerryspringer #jerryspringershow #jenegalvin #cincinnati #citycouncil #robertfkennedy #jerry #beetle #maskedsinger #katiespringer

Full Article