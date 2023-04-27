Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Only Had an Hour Each Day to Film ‘Dune: Part Two’ Romance Scenes at Sunset: ‘There’s a Ticking Timer’

After debuting a breathtaking first trailer at CinemaCon, “Dune: Part Two” has now unveiled first look images of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and more in Vanity Fair magazine. The film’s director, Denis Villeneuve, confirmed to the publication that “Part Two” begins immediately where…



#cinemacon #timothéechalamet #zendaya #florencepugh #vanityfair #denisvilleneuve #dunepart #jordan #chani #duneparttwo