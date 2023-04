Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Thursday it will lay off about 1,072 employees, representing 26% of the company's workforce, as part of a previously announced retrenchment plan. Chief Executive Officer David Risher had said last week that the company will "significantly" cut jobs,…



