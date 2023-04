During my first visit to New Orleans for Jazz Fest many years ago, I experienced a profound moment that changed everything for me. The best way to describe it would be the sensation of deja-vu; like I had been here before, or more specifically that I had returned “home.” That day, the city spoke…



#neworleans #jazzfest #tipitina #tulane #billtaylor #sendmeafriend #phoenix #standtogether