CNN Legal Analyst Says Trump Rape Trial Lawyer Faces ‘Real Challenge’ In Cross-Examining E. Jean Carroll

CNN Senior Legal Affairs Correspondent Paula Reid said Trump rape trial attorney Joe Tacopina faces “a real challenge” in cross-examining E. Jean Carroll, citing his size and aggressiveness. The trial began this week in the defamation suit Carroll filed in 2019 after now-former President Donald…



#paulareid #trump #joetacopina #ejeancarroll #carroll #donaldtrump #poppyharlow #bergdorfgoodman #cnnlegal #mediaite