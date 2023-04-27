South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol shocked Biden and a White House state dinner audience by performing 'American Pie'

President Joe Biden surprises South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol with a guitar signed by Don McLean in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, following the State Dinner. American Pie, by McLean, is one of Yoon's favorite songs. AP Photo/Susan Walsh…



