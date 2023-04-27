Protester ejected from Senate gallery during procedural vote on Equal Rights Amendment measure
Published
A protester was removed from the Senate gallery Thursday for disrupting lawmakers as they cast a procedural vote on a measure aimed at removing a barrier to the Equal Rights Amendment. The measure would remove the deadline established for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which would…
#equalrightsamendment #republicans #susancollins #rmaine #lisamurkowski #chuckschumer #virginia #constitution