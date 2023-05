Learn More How Jason Statham Behaved On The Set Of Operation Fortune According To Aubrey Plaza The newest Guy Ritchie film, "Operation Fortune," sees the action director reuniting with veterans of his past films, such as Jason Statham, and new cast members, including actress Aubrey Plaza, best…



#aubreyplaza #guyritchie #operationfortune #jasonstatham #hughgrant #plaza #statham