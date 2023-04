Big box retailer Gap Inc., cloud storage company Dropbox and rideshare giant Lyft unveiled plans to cut hundreds of positions this week, while Vice Media is reportedly cutting more than 100 employees—the latest major U.S. companies to reduce their head counts following major cuts this week at 3M,…



#gapinc #dropbox #disney #tysonfoods #arkansas #virginia #3m #bobiger #wholefoods #meta