5 charged after Indiana special needs student, 7, is forced to eat his own vomit with a spoon, police say
Published
Four Indiana elementary school staff members and a behavioral technician were charged after a 7-year-old special education student was allegedly forced to eat his own vomit with a spoon. Sara Seymour, 27, Debra Kanipe, 63, Julie Taylor, 48, Kristen Mitchell, 38, and Megan King, 24, were all…
#indiana #saraseymour #debrakanipe #julietaylor #kristenmitchell #meganking #kanipe #brownsburg #indianapolis #k1ds