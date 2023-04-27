Kim Petras Calls Her Nicki Minaj Collab ‘Alone’ the ‘Biggest Thing in the World That Could Ever Happen to Anyone’
Nicki Minaj and Kim Petras have joined forces yet again — this time, for a new episode of Queen Radio. On Wednesday, the singer appeared as a guest on Minaj’s AMP show and shared what it’s been like to see her star ascend in light of their recent collaboration “Alone” and her first Billboard Hot…
