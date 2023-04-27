Streaming giants required to contribute to Canadian content as Bill C-11 becomes law
OTTAWA - A new federal law will require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content. The Liberals’ Online Streaming Act passed its final vote in the Senate Thursday and received royal assent. The bill updates the Broadcasting Act to bring online…
