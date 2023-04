Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected a request from U.S. officials in Moscow to visit jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich next month, report Vivian Salama and Ann Simmons of The Journal. Salam and Simmons write, “Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it viewed as ‘sabotage’…



#foreignministry #moscow #evangershkovich #viviansalama #annsimmons #journal #russian #sergeilavrov #usembassy #statedepartment