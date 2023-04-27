Paris Hilton joins lawmakers introducing a bill to end abuse in the 'troubled teen' industry: 'What I went through will haunt me for the rest of my life'
Published
Actress and model Paris Hilton speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol Building on April 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Paris Hilton joined lawmakers Thursday to announce a bill aimed at the troubled teen industry. Hilton spoked about her personal…
#parishilton #capitolbuilding #washingtondc #jeffmerkley #capitol #johncornyn #tommytuberville #rokhanna #buddycarter #merkley