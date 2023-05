Yahoo Finance has hired Karen Friar to be front page editor. Friar previously was a markets editor for Insider based in London. She was also managing editor for MLex Market Insider in its London bureau and London bureau chief and a news editor for MarketWatch.com. Friar also worked at ZDNet in the…



