LINCOLN, Neb. — An effort to advance a bill that would ban abortion around the sixth week of pregnancy fell one vote short of breaking a filibuster in the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday. This means the bill is unlikely to move forward this year, despite Republican Gov. Jim Pillen making a public…



#lincoln #neb #nebraskalegislature #jimpillen #legislature #nebraska #patneal #ussupremecourts #roevwade #vietnam