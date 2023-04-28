Dwyane Wade Explains Why He Moved Out of Florida: “My Family Would Not Be Accepted”

Dwyane Wade recently opened up about why he decided to move his family out of Florida to California. The three-time NBA champion stopped by Showtime’s new series, Headliners with Rachel Nichols, where he was asked about Florida politicians who are fans of his while also supporting LGBTQ policies…



#florida #nba #showtime #headliners #rachelnichols #wadecounty #lgbtq #2023naacpawards #gabrielleunionwade #unionwade