A ceasefire in Sudan has been extended for three more days despite continuing reports of heavy fighting in the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur.Full Article
Sudan ceasefire extended as remaining Britons told to head to airfield 'quickly'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK urges Britons in Sudan to head to air base ahead of ceasefire end
Foreign secretary Cleverly says truce that has partially halted fighting is not certain to last until midnight local time
FT.com