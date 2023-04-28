Inflation is taking a bite out of your snack fix: Junk food profits are up despite fizzling sales

From furniture to gasoline, to mortgages and used cars, inflation has taken a big bite out of people's budgets, and now it's coming for the indulgence many Canadians will be most reluctant to cut back on: junk food. If it feels like your favourite chocolate bar, bag of chips or other treat is…



#canadians #pepsi #tropicana #gatorade #hughjohnson #cocacola #hershey #nestle #häagendazs #kitkat