Is crypto truly the next big thing, or is it just a money-sucking flash in the pan? In a wide-ranging interview, journalist Laura Shin explains what crypto is (and what it definitely isn't), taking us through the most recent turns in its constantly evolving story -- including the recent meltdown…



#laurashin #ftx #simoneross #tedmembership #nft #digitalgold #misfits #millionairestrying #reinventmoney #ethereum