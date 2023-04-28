Russian Missile And Drone Attack In Ukraine Kills 12 People
The bombardment was nowhere near the war’s sprawling front lines or active combat zones in eastern Ukraine, where a grinding war of attrition has taken hold.Full Article
UMAN, Ukraine -- Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 19 people,..
A Russian missile has hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city today just a few hours back, killing one of its workers and..