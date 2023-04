BBC chairman Richard Sharp has resigned over his role in a 2020 loan to then U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sharp has been under pressure to step down ever since a damning report in the U.K.’s Sunday Times in January alleged that Johnson recommended Sharp as chairman just weeks after the…



#richardsharp #borisjohnson #sharp #sundaytimes #royalacademyofarts #oliverdowden #samblyth #cabinet #simoncase #blyth