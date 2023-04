The government is to ditch plans to scrap up to 4,000 EU laws by the end of the year after a private meeting with Brexiter MPs. It now aims to remove just 800 statutes and regulations instead of 3,700 laws it had lined up for a bonfire of EU law in December, threatening everything from passenger…



#brexiter #kemibadenoch #houseoflords #jacobreesmogg #torybrexiters #badenoch #erg #efforts #tuc #britishsafetycouncil