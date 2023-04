James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday’s final episode of CBS’ “ The Late Late Show” to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot.…



#jamescorden #latelateshow #obama #trump #nt #corden #tomcruise #lionking #carpoolkaraoke #atonyaward