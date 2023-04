A milestone in television history this morning, as the last ever Carpool Karaoke, the hugely popular section of James Corden’s CBS Late Late Show in which he interviews music icons while driving them around, airs ahead of his final show. Put it down to lack of eye contact, novelty format, or the…



#carpoolkaraoke #jamescordens #lateshow #celinedion #corden #variety #harryrupert #sun #camilla #donaldtrumps