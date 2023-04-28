To Pick Christian Gonzalez, The New England Patriots Played The 2023 NFL Draft’s Waiting Game

Christian Gonzalez was on the board when the clock turned to the New England Patriots for the first time in the first round. But the cornerback by way of Colorado and Oregon would have to wait longer than scheduled in the 2023 NFL draft. So would the war room inside Gillette Stadium that…



#christiangonzalez #newenglandpatriots #colorado #oregon #nfl #gillettestadium #pittsburghsteelers #georgia #broderickjones #newengland