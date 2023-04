Learn More Why Mason Kane From Citadel Looks So Familiar Be gone, Bond. Back off, Bourne. A new, super-suave secret agent has landed on Prime Video, and he's backed by an equally lethal lady in the new series "Citadel." Not that he'd know, of course. After a mission goes sideways, our pair of…



#bond #bourne #masonkane #richardmadden #nadiasinh #bernardorlick #stanleytucci #madden #gameofthronesplenty #gameofthrones