The date has been marked on the calendar for months, and fashion’s biggest night is finally here: The 2023 Met Gala carpet unfurls on May 1, and we have everything you need to watch the stars make their way up The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s landmark steps live. You’ll be able to find the…



#vanityfair #lalaanthony #derekblasberg #chloefineman #emmachamberlain #newyorkcity #metgala #costumeinstitutes #chanel #lagerfeld