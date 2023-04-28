Patrick Mahomes speaks out after Raiders pick Tyree Wilson in NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes was quick to reach out to former Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson after he was the seventh pick of the NFL Draft first round, heading to the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes was drafted from Texas Tech in 2017. He ended up at the Chiefs, where he has won two…



#patrickmahomes #texastech #tyreewilson #nfl #lasvegasraiders #kansascitychiefs #mahomes #superbowls #wilson #chiefsandraiders