BBC chair quits over links to loans for Boris Johnson — the man who appointed him LONDON – The head of the BBC has resigned over his failure to disclose an alleged financial favor he did two years ago for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the man who appointed him. Scandals involving Johnson's…



#borisjohnson #conservativeparty #richardsharp #sharp #timesoflondon #conservative #rishisunak #goldmansachs